Dutch winger Simons rejoins RB Leipzig from PSG

LEIPZIG, Germany, August 5 – RB Leipzig have brought Netherlands international winger Xavi Simons back to the club by signing him on loan from Paris St-Germain for the 2024-25 season.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with the German side, scoring 10 goals and registering 15 assists in 43 games as he helped them finish fourth in the Bundesliga.

“I got everything I wanted from my move to Leipzig,” said Simons. “I joined a great team and felt everyone’s trust and belief in me.

“I was able to develop as both a player and a person – RB Leipzig is the perfect place for you to do that.

“On top of that, the club really value me and made it clear over the last few months that they would like to sign me. They highlighted a clear and concise plan for me for the coming season.”

Simons was part of the Netherlands squad at Euro 2024 and scored to put his country into the lead in their semi-final against England, who went on to win 2-1.