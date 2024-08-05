Dutch winger Simons rejoins RB Leipzig from PSG - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

RB Leipzig's on-loan midfielder Xavi Simons. PHOTO/XAVI SIMONS X

Football

Dutch winger Simons rejoins RB Leipzig from PSG

Published

LEIPZIG, Germany, August 5 – RB Leipzig have brought Netherlands international winger Xavi Simons back to the club by signing him on loan from Paris St-Germain for the 2024-25 season.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with the German side, scoring 10 goals and registering 15 assists in 43 games as he helped them finish fourth in the Bundesliga.

“I got everything I wanted from my move to Leipzig,” said Simons. “I joined a great team and felt everyone’s trust and belief in me.

“I was able to develop as both a player and a person – RB Leipzig is the perfect place for you to do that.

“On top of that, the club really value me and made it clear over the last few months that they would like to sign me. They highlighted a clear and concise plan for me for the coming season.”

Simons was part of the Netherlands squad at Euro 2024 and scored to put his country into the lead in their semi-final against England, who went on to win 2-1.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved