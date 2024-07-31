Veteran Gathimba Banking On Experience as Paris Olympics Race Walk open Athletics Programe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Jul 31 – No man has claimed two Olympic golds in the 20km race walk but Kenya’s veteran Samuel Gathimba is leaving nothing to chance.

In as much as the Summer Games in Paris present cutthroat challenge for Kenya’s Gathimba, he’s resorting to experience and discipline on his way up.

Gathimba believes he is wiser having already taken some impressive scalps at the All-Africa Games, and Commonwealth event.

He nevertheless believes that the World Championships and Olympics are a different ball game.

The 2016 Rio Olympian believes his longstanding exposure globally will pay dividends in the French Capital Wednesday morning in the event that starts the vast athletics program.

Japanese walker Koki Ikeda has the world lead and third-fastest performance of all time whilst Alvaro Martin looks to add to his two-world title wins from Budapest last year.

Gathimba says his Olympics in 2016 wasn’t that bad given the level of excitement a debutant has to go through.

The three-time Africa champion say preparations has been good ahead of tomorrow’s event.

“The season has started, and we have not had a rest. We have had World Relays, competed in Africa and then went straight to the Olympics. When going to the Olympics, your preparations have to be tiptop,” the 36-year-old said.

“I have been performing well since Africa Games and others. What I have learnt over time is there is a difference between Commonwealth and Olympics and World Championships. Standards at the Africa Games are somewhat low.”

“The Olympic event is a different ball game. it’s something akin to the Worlds in terms of what to expect. You really need considerable amounts of international exposure.”

“But then again you have to undergo heavy training. Discipline should be tiptop. All that combined, culminates into good results,” Gathimba added. Gathimba and his coach Kariuki. Photo/ NOC-K

Gathimba has taken time over the years to analyse his way of competition in all events that goes to.

“I look at the times I have done, whether good or bad, we adjust accordingly with my coach and see how far we can go. Coach Kariuki has also come through. it’s not an individual effort. Sometimes, it is not all about trips, but also how you can remain relevant and competitive as an athlete,” Gathimba went on.

Asked about the pressure that comes with taking on the cream of the world’s best, Gathimba says: “It’s not my first time. Even on my own, there are those people I’m used to in my support system. When in a race situation, it’s just another day in the office.”

“Challenges are part and parcel of the sport, especially when you perform at a higher level. Before you reach the level of being called a champion, you come from the grassroots where equipment is a problem. It impedes our progress and performance in the long run. Those are some of the factors that can make you not match the international athletes.”

FACT PROFILE

NAME: Samuel Kireri GATHIMBA

COMPETITION: 20km race-walking

COUNTRY: KENYA

DATE OF BIRTH: 26 OCT 1987 (36YRS)

WORLD RANKING: 1694

All-African Games winner

PERSONAL BESTS:

20 KILOMETRES RACE WALK 1:18:23. 18 JUN 2021

10,000 METRES RACE WALK

39:23.14 07 AUG 2022