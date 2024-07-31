Palace set to sign Marseille’s Sarr for £12.5m

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31 – Crystal Palace are set to complete the signing of winger Ismaila Sarr from Marseille for a fee in the region of £12.5m.

The 26-year-old is expected to sign a five-year contract at Selhurst Park.

Sarr joined Marseille from Watford in July last year for an undisclosed fee.

The winger scored 34 goals in 131 appearances during his time at Watford and registered five goals and six assists in all competitions for Marseille last season.

Sarr, who has 13 goals in 64 caps for Senegal, won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 and has featured in two World Cups.

Marseille, who appointed former Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi earlier this summer, signed Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood earlier this month and have been looking to recoup funds.

Palace have been searching for a replacement for Michael Olise since the Frenchman joined Bayern Munich.

Palace banked £50m from Olise’s departure and the club have been active in the market so far this summer.

Daichi Kamada, the 27-year-old Japanese midfielder, has joined from Lazio on a free transfer while Chadi Riad, who has three-caps for Morocco, has joined in a £14m deal from Real Betis.