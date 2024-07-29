Ex-Man Utd defender Varane joins Fabregas' Como - Capital Sports
Raphael Varane joined Manchester United when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was manager

Ex-Man Utd defender Varane joins Fabregas’ Como

MADRID, Spain, Jul 29 – France defender Raphael Varane has joined newly-promoted Serie A side Como.

The 31-year-old was a free agent after his contract at Manchester United ended in the summer.

He has signed a two-year deal with the Italian club.

The 2018 World Cup winner won three La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues at Real Madrid before his three-year spell at Old Trafford.

He also played 93 times for his country before retiring from international football last year.

Como, back in Italy’s top flight after a 21-year absence, made former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas their head coach after winning promotion.

“I will meet Cesc again, but this time not as an opponent,” Varane said.

“I am very happy, I really like his playing philosophy and his passion for football.”

