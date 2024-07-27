Shujaa beat Samoa to close out Paris Olympics on a high - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya 7s players Kevin Wekesa and co-captain Vincent Onyala after their second Pool B match against Australia at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/NOC-K

Paris Olympics 2024

Shujaa beat Samoa to close out Paris Olympics on a high

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 27 – The national rugby 7s team closed their Paris Olympics campaign with a 10-5 win over Samoa in their ninth-place playoff final on Saturday evening.

Shujaa had an axe to grind with the islanders, who thrashed them 26-0 in their final Pool B fixture on Thursday.

John Okoth gave them the best start possible, going over the try line to put them into a 5-0 lead after just three minutes.

Okoth added to Kenyans’ joy with his second try at the start of the second half, co-captain Tony Omondi falling short as far as converting between the posts was concerned.

The try seemed to have stoked Samoans’ anger as they went about in search of a positive response.

Their constant barging on Kenya’s 22 finally bore fruit in the 10th minute courtesy of Motu Opetai.

Despite their best efforts to level matters, Shujaa’s defence remained resolute to come away with a precious win and revenge for Thursday’s hiding.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved