Uefa sanctions seven nations for racist chants

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 24 – European governing body Uefa has sanctioned seven of the 24 competing countries at Euro 2024 because of racist or discriminatory behaviour by their fans.

The Serbian, Croatian, Romanian, Slovenian, Austrian, Hungarian and Albanian Football Associationss have all been sanctioned.

The punishments range from a 50,000 euros (£41,970) fine and a ban from selling tickets to its next Uefa away match (a Nations League game in Portugal on 5 September) for Croatia, to a 20,000 euros (£16,790) fine and a ban on selling tickets to its next Uefa away match – suspended for two years – for Austria.

In total, 17 games were identified as being affected, including three involving Slovenia, Romania, Croatia and Serbia.

The move comes a day after Uefa charged Spain players Rodri and Alvaro Morata for violating “basic rules of conduct” in the aftermath of their final victory over England when they sang offensive songs about Gibraltar, whose FA lodged a formal complaint.