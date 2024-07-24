Uefa sanctions seven nations for racist chants - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Uefa sanctions seven nations for racist chants

Published

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 24 – European governing body Uefa has sanctioned seven of the 24 competing countries at Euro 2024 because of racist or discriminatory behaviour by their fans.

The Serbian, Croatian, Romanian, Slovenian, Austrian, Hungarian and Albanian Football Associationss have all been sanctioned.

The punishments range from a 50,000 euros (£41,970) fine and a ban from selling tickets to its next Uefa away match (a Nations League game in Portugal on 5 September) for Croatia, to a 20,000 euros (£16,790) fine and a ban on selling tickets to its next Uefa away match – suspended for two years – for Austria.

In total, 17 games were identified as being affected, including three involving Slovenia, Romania, Croatia and Serbia.

The move comes a day after Uefa charged Spain players Rodri and Alvaro Morata for violating “basic rules of conduct” in the aftermath of their final victory over England when they sang offensive songs about Gibraltar, whose FA lodged a formal complaint.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved