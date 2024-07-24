Italy defender Calafiori set for Arsenal medical

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24 – Defender Riccardo Calafiori is set to have his medical with Arsenal as his move from Bologna edges closer.

The Gunners intend for the Italy international, 22, to join the squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

Arsenal are in Los Angeles for Wednesday’s match against Bournemouth and face Manchester United on Saturday.

They then head to Philadelphia to play Liverpool on 31 July.

Calafiori scored two goals and registered five assists in 30 Serie A appearances last season, helping Bologna claim a fifth-placed finish and a spot in next season’s Champions League.

He started in all three of Italy’s group-stage games at Euro 2024 before they fell to Switzerland in the last 16.

A graduate from Roma’s academy, Calafiori joined Swiss side Basel in 2022 before a £3.3m move to Bologna the following season.