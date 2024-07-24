Italy defender Calafiori set for Arsenal medical - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori. PHOTO/Goal

English Premiership

Italy defender Calafiori set for Arsenal medical

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24 – Defender Riccardo Calafiori is set to have his medical with Arsenal as his move from Bologna edges closer.

The Gunners intend for the Italy international, 22, to join the squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

Arsenal are in Los Angeles for Wednesday’s match against Bournemouth and face Manchester United on Saturday.

They then head to Philadelphia to play Liverpool on 31 July.

Calafiori scored two goals and registered five assists in 30 Serie A appearances last season, helping Bologna claim a fifth-placed finish and a spot in next season’s Champions League.

He started in all three of Italy’s group-stage games at Euro 2024 before they fell to Switzerland in the last 16.

A graduate from Roma’s academy, Calafiori joined Swiss side Basel in 2022 before a £3.3m move to Bologna the following season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved