Shujaa Profile: Up Close With Kenya 7s Team For Paris 2024 Olympics

MIRAMAS, France, Jul 16 – Playing at the Olympic Games is every sports person’s dream.

For the 12-man Kenya 7s team, only two athletes; Vincent Onyala and Herman Humwa have tasted the sweetness of the multi-sporting event with the rest making their debut.

To know each of the class of 2024, here is an up-close with Shujaa players; Kenya 7s co-captain Vincent Onyala. Photo/JAIRUS MOLA – NOC-K

NAME: Vincent Onyala – Co-Captain

AGE: 27

CLUB: KCB Rugby Club

POSITION: Center/forward

HOME TOWN: Ugunja

HOBBIIES: Cooking/watching/listening to philosophical podcasts

FAVOURITE FOOD: Goat meat

OCCUPATION: Student/business person/athlete

ROLE MODEL: Andrew Amonde

HIGH SCHOOL: Ruaraka High School

UNIVERSITY/COLLEGE: The Catholic University of East Africa

MARITAL STATUS: Single

X (TWITTER): @onyalavincent

INSTAGRAM: @vincentonyala

FACEBOOK: Vincent Onyala Owino OLY

Kenya 7s co-captain Tonny Omondi. Photo/ JAIRUS MOLA – NOC-K

NAME: Antony Omondi – Co-Captain

AGE: 29

CLUB: Mwamba RFC

POSITION: Fly-Half

HOME TOWN: Nakuru

HOBBIES: Reading and playing video games

FAVOURITE FOOD: Chapati and Beef stew

OCCUPATION: Athlete and Rugby Coach

ROLE MODEL: Lavin Asego/Biko Adema/Collins Injera

HIGH SCHOOL: Lungalunga Secondaru School

UNIVERSITY/COLLEGE: Technical University of Kenya

MARITAL STATUS: Single

X (TWITTER): @Tony_Omondi7

INSTAGRAM: @ Tony_Omondi7

FACEBOOK: Tony Omondi Kenya 7s player George Ooro. Photo/JAIRUS MOLA – NOC-K

NAME: George Ooro

AGE: 24

CLUB: Strathmore Leos

POSITION: Backraw

HOME TOWN: Bondo

HOBBIES: Eating

FAVOURITE FOOD: Omena, Ugali

OCCUPATION: Athlete

ROLE MODEL: Andrew Amond

HIGH SCHOOL: Chianda High School

UNIVERSITY/COLLEGE: Strathmore University

MARITAL STATUS: Single

X (TWITTER): @kinggeorgeooro

INSTAGRAM: @KingGeorgeoo

FACEBOOK: Kinggeorgeooro

TIKTOK: KingGeorgeooro Kenya 7s star Samuel Asati. Photo/JAIRUS MOLA – NOC-K

NAME: Samuel Asati

AGE: 25

CLUB: KCB Rugby Club

POSITION: Scrum-Half

HOME TOWN: Kisii

HOBBIES: Swimming

FAVOURITE FOOD: Ugali and pork wetfry

OCCUPATION: Student

ROLE MODEL: Faf de Klerk

HIGH SCHOOL: Cardinal Otunga High School

UNIVERSITY/COLLEGE: Mount Kenya University

MARITAL STATUS: Single

X (TWITTER): @SamuelAsati

INSTAGRAM: @ samuraimoswizi (Samuel Asati)

FACEBOOK: Samuel Asati

TIK TOK: Tintinpower Kenya 7s player Lamech Ambetsa. Photo/JAIRUS MOLA-NOC-K

NAME: Kokoyo Lamech Ambetsa

AGE: 24

CLUB: Kabras Sugar RFC

POSITION: Winger

HOME TOWN: Bungoma

HOBBIES: Swimming/watching movies

FAVOURITE FOOD: Ugali and pork

OCCUPATION: Civil and structural engineer

ROLE MODEL: Collins injera

HIGH SCHOOL: Bungoma High School

UNIVERSITY/COLLEGE: Masinde Muliro University

MARITAL STATUS: Single

X (TWITTER): @ Ambetsalamec11

INSTAGRAM: @ Ambetsalamec14

FACEBOOK: Lamec Ambetsa

TIK TOK: La01162 Kenya 7s player Herman Humwa. Photo/JAIRUS MOLA-NOC-K

NAME: Herman Humwa

AGE: 29

CLUB: Kenya Harlequin

POSITION: Forward

HOME TOWN: Siaya

HOBBIES: Cinema/Reading

FAVOURITE FOOD: Chapati, Managu, Nyama Choma

OCCUPATION: Athlete

ROLE MODEL: Eliud Kipchoge

HIGH SCHOOL: Koelel High School

UNIVERSITY/COLLEGE: Moi University

MARITAL STATUS: Single

X (TWITTER): @hermanhumwa

INSTAGRAM: herman humwa

FACEBOOK: herman humwa

TIK TOK: Kenya 7s player Brian Tanga. Photo/JAIRUS-NOC-K

NAME: Brian Frank Tanga

AGE: 29

CLUB: Kabras Sugar RFC

POSITION: Scrum-Half

HOME TOWN: Kakamega

HOBBIES: Watching/listening to music

FAVOURITE FOOD: Chapati beef

OCCUPATION: Public relations and creative arts

ROLE MODEL: Aaron Smith

HIGH SCHOOL: Ambira High school

UNIVERSITY/COLLEGE: Masinde Muliro University of Science and technology

MARITAL STATUS: Married

X (TWITTER): @ BrianTanga

INSTAGRAM: @ BrianTanga

FACEBOOK: Brian Tanga

TIK TOK: Brian Tanga Kenya 7s player Nygel Amaitsa. Photo/JAIRUS MOLA – NOC-K

NAME: Nygel Amaitsa

AGE: 22

CLUB: Strathmore Leos

POSITION: Fly-Half

HOME TOWN: Kakamega/Amalemba

HOBBIES: Watching/listening to music

FAVOURITE FOOD: Matoke

OCCUPATION: Student

ROLE MODEL: Billy Odhiambo

HIGH SCHOOL: Musingu High school

UNIVERSITY/COLLEGE: Strathmore University

MARITAL STATUS: Single

X (TWITTER): @ NygelAmaitsa

FACEBOOK: Nygel Amaitsa

TIK TOK: Nygel Amaitsa Kenya 7s player Kevin Wekesa. Photo/ JAIRUS MOLA – NOC-K

NAME: Kevin Wekesa

AGE: 23

CLUB: Strathmore Leos

POSITION: Forward (Prop)

HOME TOWN: Bungoma

HOBBIES: Travelling

FAVOURITE FOOD: Chapati

OCCUPATION: Mechanical Engineer

ROLE MODEL: Billy Odhiambo

HIGH SCHOOL: St Joseph’s High school, Kitale

UNIVERSITY/COLLEGE: Technical University of Kenya

MARITAL STATUS: Single

X (TWITTER): @ ekesa_kenya

INSTAGRAM: _yokooh

FACEBOOK: Kevin Wekesa

TIK TOK: y.o.k.o.o.h Kenya 7s Strength and Conditioning coach Andrew Amonde. Photo/ JAIRUS MOLA – NOC-K

NAME: Andrew Noel Omondi Amonde

AGE: 40

TEAM: Kenya 7s

POSITION: Strength and conditioning coach

HOME TOWN: Kisumu

HOBBIES: Swimming

FAVOURITE FOOD: Fish and Ugali

OCCUPATION: Sports man/ journalist

ROLE MODEL: Edward Oyoo Amonde

HIGH SCHOOL: Kisumu Boy’s High School

UNIVERSITY/COLLEGE: East Africa school of Media

MARITAL STATUS: Married

X (TWITTER): @andrewopede

INSTAGRAM: @andrewAmonde

FACEBOOK: Andrew Amonde

TIK TOK: @noelasusu

NAME: Steven Sewe

AGE: 42

TEAM: Kenya 7s

POSITION: Team Manager

HOME TOWN:

HOBBIIES: Water Sports

FAVOURITE FOOD: Chapati

OCCUPATION:

ROLE MODEL: Elon Musk

HIGH SCHOOL: St Marys Yala

UNIVERSITY/COLLEGE: JKUAT

MARITAL STATUS: Single

X (TWITTER): @ssewe

INSTAGRAM:

FACEBOOK:

TIK TOK:

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Miramas, France-