Taking It A Notch Higher As Shujaa Embrace Technology in Miramas Training Ahead Of Paris Olympics

MIRAMAS, France, Jul 16 – In the ever-evolving world of technology, sports has not been left behind as national teams and clubs are embracing its various aspects.

For the Kenya 7s, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the team is exploring the use of athlete performance-tracking device, a Global Positioning System (GPS) technology that will provide the much-needed data the coach wants. Kenya 7s Team Manager Steve Sewe with 400m Hurdles athlete Wiseman Were analysing the GPS device in Miramas, France, where Team Kenya is camping ahead of the Paris Olympics. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

Speaking to Capital Sport from Miramas, France where Team Kenya has pitched camp ahead of the Paris Olympics, Shujaa Team Manager, Steve Sewe said the devices have come at the right time since it will impact the team’s output.

“We have to embrace technology. We have been supported by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) to purchase the GPS equipment that we are using to record live training and get the data as it happens,” Sewe disclosed.

He added, “The data we collect will enable enables us tell the work rate, load metabolic rate and speed among others areas to be able to tell the fitness of a player.” Kenya 7s Team Manager Steve Sewe analysing the GPS device in Miramas, France, where Team Kenya is camping ahead of the Paris Olympics. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

Through the use of Electronic Performance and Tracking System (EPTS) devices, teams can track player’s movement on the pitch and collect vast amounts of data on their performance; such as their running speed, distance run, their position on the pitch, their heart rate and their body’s work rate.

Sewe further explained that the data they collect has multiple uses, one major of them being the prevention of injuries, because by tracking a player’s sprints and distance covered the coaching staff can determine whether such player is fit for their next game or could benefit from resting. Kenya 7s Team Manager Steve Sewe speaking to Capital Sport in Miramas, France, where Team Kenya is camping ahead of the Paris Olympics. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

“Right now, we are using the devices to set the baseline for players since we will also use it at the Olympics. Afterwards, we will be able to know the capability of each player and where to improve,” the Shujaa Team Manager revealed.

“Numbers don’t lie, so the players know the impact of it. It will enable us make informed decisions on who to play and not to, who to substitute and who not to…We know who is working extra hard, so this is a plus for Kenya 7s,” Sewe added.

-Wekesa advocates for technology- Kenya 7s forward Kevin Wekesa. Photo/JAIRUS MOLA – NOC-K

Shujaa forward Kevin Wekesa echoed Sewe’s sentiments, welcoming the move saying that it will enhance the team’s performance.

“We are in the world of data analytics, so it’s good to track our data because it will help us perfect our training techniques and eventually effect how we will perform,” the 23-year-old Kabras Sugar player said.

Kenya 7s forward Herman Humwa preparing to train in Miramas, France. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

On getting ready for the Olympics debut, Wekesa outlined that the team is ready to grace the global showpiece.

“We are ticking our boxes in terms of our game plan so that we be ready for the Olympics and the boys are ready. There is no stage fright, the boys are used to being at this big stage so they are ready to showcase their talent. The excitement is building up so we are ready to make our debut at the Olympics.” Kenya Sevens Strength and Conditioning coach Andrew Amonde inserting a GPS device in the vest of player John Okoth ahead of Training in Miramas, France. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

Sewe underscored that morale is high in the camp and his charges are looking forward to making an impact in Paris.

“Everybody is in high spirits; we have been ticking our boxes. We have worked so hard even before we came here in Miramas because preparation is very important. The team is ready and we are looking forward to checking in at the Olympics village. The stay in Miramas has been quite positive and we are ready for the games come next week.”

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Miramas, France-