Nigeria’s all-rounder Okpe credits Coach Tikolo for positive results in Bilateral T20 Series

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 16 – Nigeria’s all-rounder, Isaac Okpe has attributed his sides much improved show in the game to the professionalism and commitment that coach Steve Tikolo has put into the team since taking over the head coach role of the West African team.

Speaking after Nigeria put on an all-round performance to register another win against Kenya in the ongoing Kenya-Nigeria Bilateral T20 series at Sikh Union on Tuesday afternoon, Okpe said since the arrival of the former Kenyan captain, the team has continued to show a lot of improvement and that their current performance is not surprise.

Nigeria defended the 158 they had posted after they had been put into batting. Kenya lost wickets at crucial stages in the match to go down by 14 runs.

The win, came up 24 hours after the West African side had registered their maiden win over Kenya with a three wickets win.

“I attribute this win to the level of professionalism that coach Tikolo has put into the team for the last 18 months. There is a lot that has happened in getting this to where we are now. He has pushed most of us to work hard,” Okpe said.

For the third time in a row, Nigeria batsmen put on a better show this time putting on record opening stand of 110 runs in 14 overs. Runsewe Sulaimon was the top scorer with 60 from 51 balls. His opening partner Selim Salau was the second top scorer with 42 from 37 balls before falling to Rakep Patel.

At this moment, Nigeria looked set to post a higher score but lost quick wickets in the middle with only Danladi Isaac scoring 18.

Francis Mutua scalped Vincent Adewoye (12) and Okpe (11) to finish with 2 for 28 as Nigeria ended on 158 for 5.

“Once again, our batting was upto the task. The openers did a good job to ensure that we set a good platform for the bowlers.” Okpe said.

In reply, Kenya had an opposite start to the Nigerians with their openers back into the pavilion in the first four overs with the board on 20. Sukdeep Singh scored a quick 37 before he was caught on the boundary.

Sukdeep Singh and Rakep put on 47 in five overs before the wicket keeper was carried away-falling to Richard Uboh on 37 from 29.

The skipper followed 10 balls later on 12 and Jasraj Kundi was bowled on a golden duck to leave Kenya on 77 for 5 with nine overs to play.

Shem Ngoche (17) and Sachin Bhudia (38) pushed the scores to 106 before Ngoche fell to Taiwo Mohammed.

Mutua looked set to give Bhudia a stand to victory but when Bhudia was bowled trying to scoop Udekwe Chiemelie, Kenya hopes of a win went up in smokes as the ninth wicket stand could only manage eight runs.

Okpe attributed the team’s comeback into the match to the never die spirit that Tikolo has instilled into the team.

“The coach has also ensured that we keep on believing in ourselves and never give up at any time. This is the reason why we have been able to come back once again to win today’s match,” Okpe said.

The T20 concludes on Wednesday at the same venue where Kenya will be looking at bouncing back with a win.