Kimeli on mission to right wrongs of Tokyo Olympics at Paris Games

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 16 – For Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli, this month’s Paris Olympics is an apt opportunity to finish what he started at the last edition of the games in Tokyo in 2021.

Kimeli says his mission in the French capital is to make the podium, specifically in the men’s 10,000m in which he will be representing Kenya alongside Daniel Mateiko and Bernard Kibet.

“It is my second time to be at the Olympics…I thank my God first for giving me the chance to be here again. I was there in Tokyo and finished fourth. I was so close to winning bronze but I missed it by a whisker. I am working hard to rectify the mistakes that cost me a medal so that I don’t come back empty handed this time round,” the Commonwealth Games 5000m silver medalist said.

Kimeli’s debut at the Olympics three years ago would have been a fairytale but for the dying seconds of the men’s 5000m where he lost out to American Paul Chelimo who bagged bronze in 12:59.05.

On the other hand, the Kenyan crossed the finish in fourth place, clocking 12:59.17.

Kimeli booked his ticket to the quadrennial games with an impressive race at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon in May where he timed 26:50.94 to finish second in the men’s 10,000m.

Despite a podium sweep for Kenya in that leg of the Diamond League, the trio of Mateiko, Kimeli and Kibet will be alive to the fact that history hasn’t been kind to the country as far as the 25-lap race is concerned.

Naftali Temu was the last Kenyan to win the Olympics 10,000m title for men at the 1968 games in Mexico City.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Since then, the tale has been of near-misses and limp performances by Kenyan representatives in this race.

Kimeli is nonetheless adamant that the past pains will count for nothing when they line up at the start point in Paris.

“We have prepared well…looking at the Prefontaine Classic, you could see all of us were in good shape and quite motivated. We will work together, help one another so we can harvest medals in this race. Our main target is to win the gold medal. We know it is a long time since a Kenyan won gold in this race and so we will work hard to ensure that one of us takes it. If that happens, we will be very happy,” the 2021 Diamond League Trophy winner said.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega stormed to gold in the men’s 10,000m, clocking 27:43.22, ahead of the Ugandan pair of Joshua Cheptegei (27:43.63) and Jacob Kiplimo (27:43.88).

Rodgers Kwemoi was Kenya’s best performer, timing 27:50.06 in seventh.