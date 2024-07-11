Simbas hungry for success at Rugby Africa Cup - Capital Sports
Kenya Simbas skipper Daniel Sikuta during a past training session. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Rugby

Simbas hungry for success at Rugby Africa Cup

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 10 – National men’s rugby 15s team coach Jerome Paarwater says his players are pumped up for next week’s Rugby Africa Cup in Uganda

Paarwater says the team want to go as far as possible in the competition and possibly lift the continental crown as they did in 2013

“The last time we won the Africa Cup was in 2013. The guys are looking forward to the competition. It’s a challenge that we put to them to see how far they can go in the competition. I am looking forward to this tournament and then from there we see the way forward for the Simbas. I am sure the boys are ready and we are very happy to go,” Paarwater said.  

 The South African was at the helm when Simbas beat Zimbabwe 29-17 to hoist their second-ever continental crown in Antananarivo, Madagascar, 11 years ago.

The triumph came two years after they had pipped Tunisia 16-7 on home soil to clinch their maiden title.

Paarwater’s charges have not had much luck in the competition in recent years, their latest being a 36-0 thrashing by Namibia in Aix-de-Provence, France, which put paid to their dreams of a World Cup spot in last year’s edition.

The past notwithstanding, the South African says their focus for now is on Senegal who they face on July 20 in a quarterfinal duel at the Namboole Stadium.

“The main focus is on Senegal, which will be our first game. It’s going to be a tough one because I think they beat us two years ago here in Nairobi. They are really a force to reckon with and a lot of their guys are playing in France. They are a well-organised squad and it is going to be a challenge but we are up for it,” he said.

Simbas have been in training for the past month although Paarwater admits it could have been longer.

Nonetheless, he says he has been impressed by his players’ learning curve within the short time.

“We are really happy with the squad that we have brought together. It has really been a long time since the guys played for Simbas but we have been able to bring together a big group. We had two sorts of alignment camps, which I think is not enough but lucky for us the guys were playing in the Kenya Cup and the Super Series. We have got some talented players who are playing for the first time in the national team,” he said.

The 28-man team will be skippered by Kabras Sugar’s George Nyambua and includes regulars, such as Menengai Oilers’ Hibrahim Ayoo, Kenya Commercial Bank’s (KCB) Griffin Musila and Wilhite Mususi as well as Kabras Sugar’s Bryceson Adaka, among others.

Menengai Oilers’ Abdultwalib Wesonga will be debuting in the national team colours as are Francis Atiti, Tyson Maina, Quinto Ongo and Amos Obae, who are part of the non-travelling reserves.

Travelling Squad:

  1. 1. Ephraim Oduor
  2. 2. Edward Mwaura
  3. 3. Eugene Sifuna
  4. 4. Teddy Akala
  5. 5. Griffin Musila
  6. 6. Wilhite Mususi
  7. 7. Hillary Mwanjilwa
  8. 8. Hibrahim Ayoo
  9. 9. Clinton Odhiambo
  10. 10. Hillary Odhiambo
  11. 11. Malcolm Onsando
  12. 12. George Nyambua
  13. 13. Thomas Okeyo
  14. 14. Obat Kuke
  15. 15. Jeanson Musoga
  16. 16. Elkeans Musonye
  17. 17. Michael Wanjala
  18. 18. Samson Onsomu
  19. 19. Barry Young
  20. 20. Beldad Ogeta
  21. 21. Derrick Ashihundu
  22. 22. Walter Okoth
  23. 23. Paul Mutsami
  24. 24. Richel Wagila
  25. 25. Bryceson Adaka
  26. 26. Timothy Okwemba
  27. 27. Alfred Orege
  28. 28. Abdultwalib Wesonga

Non-Travelling Reserves:

  1. 1. Francis Atiti
  2. 2. Amos Obae
  3. 3. Dan Angwech
  4. 4. Tyson Maina
  5. 5. Griffin Chao
  6. 6. Quinto Ongo

Technical Team:

  • Head Coach – Jerome Paarwater
  • Team Manager – Jimmy Mnene
  • Physio – Stephen Mankone

In this article:
