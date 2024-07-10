Tusker new boy Dennis Wanjala eyes Harambee Stars call-up ahead of World Cup, Afcon qualifiers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 10 – Newly signed Tusker FC defender Dennis Wanjala says his ultimate goal is to earn another call-up to the national team.

Wanjala says playing for the brewers provides him the platform to catch the eye of Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat ahead of crucial fixtures in the 2026 World Cup and 2025 Afcon qualifiers.

“The last time I was called up to national team was in 2020 and I feel it’s about time I earn another call-up. Playing for Tusker provides me with a great opportunity to make it to Harambee Stars squad especially with the numerous fixtures coming up,” the former Nairobi City Stars left-back said.

Wanjala has joined the 13-time FKF Premier League champions on a two-year deal, having played for Simba wa Nairobi for three seasons.

The defender says his mind was made up as soon as the brewers approached him for his signature.

“They were the first to approach me…they expressed their interest before the season ended and from then on I was never in doubt. Tusker is a big team that competes regularly at the continental level and fights for the Premier League title. That was an attractive proposition,” he said.

Even as he takes off the blue shirt of Nairobi City Stars for the yellow of Tusker, Wanjala pointed out that his immediate former employers will always have a special place in his heart.

“It has been a great experience playing for them and I will always be grateful. They took me from Bungoma and brought me to Nairobi, giving me an opportunity to play at the top level. I have made great friends there and to me they will always be a family to me,” he said.

With a move to a club of Tusker’s calibre, Wanjala does not expect to walk straight into the first team, rather understands he will have to work twice as hard.

“With Tusker, this was the right time to take my game to the next level. I needed to get out of my comfort level and try a new challenge. I know that I will need to work extra hard at a big club such as Tusker if I am to maintain my place in the starting 11,” Wanjala said.

Coach Robert Matano’s side finished second in the 2023/24 season with 65 points, eight adrift of eventual winners Gor Mahia.