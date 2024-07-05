Martinez heroics sends Argentina to Copa America semis - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Argentina
Argentina
Emiliano Martinez celebrates after saving a penalty for Argentina. PHOTO/Argentina/X

Football

Martinez heroics sends Argentina to Copa America semis

Published

TEXAS, United States, Jul 5 – Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez was the hero as Argentina booked their spot in the Copa America semi-finals with a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Ecuador.

After a 1-1 draw in normal time, the match went straight to penalties and Argentina got off to the worst possible start when captain Lionel Messi saw his chipped effort hit the crossbar.

But Ecuador failed to take advantage, Martinez saving their first two spot kicks from Angel Mena and Alan Minda.

Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez and Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister scored for Argentina, while former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi stepped up to convert the winning penalty after John Yeboah had kept Ecuador’s hopes alive.

The underdogs had forced penalties with an injury-time equaliser, Kevin Rodriguez heading an in-swinging cross past Martinez

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez had given Argentina the lead in the first half when he headed home from close range following a corner.

Argentina far from their best 

The World Cup holders were far from their best in Houston and Ecuador missed a chance to level on the hour-mark when captain Enner Valencia hit the post from the penalty spot after Rodrigo De Paul was penalised for handball.

Martinez, who taunted the Ecuador fans following his spot-kick saves in the shootout, turned to a largely-Argentine crowd in Houston following Valencia’s miss and pumped his arms in their direction.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper has now faced 24 penalties for Argentina and has conceded just 12 with nine saves and three off-target misses.

Argentina, the 15-time winners of the Copa America, will face either Canada or Venezuela in the semi-finals.

Ecuador parted ways with manager Felix Sanchez after the defeat, despite the Spaniard having three years to run on his deal.

“We thank Felix and his coaching staff for their work and professionalism, and wish him success in his future endeavours,” the Ecuadorian Football Federation said in a statement.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved