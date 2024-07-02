Rwanda secure second consecutive win, defeating Malawi by nine wickets in Kenya Quad T20 Cricket Series

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – The Kenya Quad T20 Cricket Series entered its fourth day at Nairobi Sikh Union ground with Rwanda securing their second consecutive win, defeating Malawi by nine wickets on Tuesday morning.

After losing their first two matches to Malawi and Kenya, Rwanda bounced back with an impressive performance.

They chased down Zambia’s target of 137 runs, thanks to an outstanding opening stand of 122 between Didier Ndikubwimana and Oscar Manishimwe.

The partnership, lasting 16.2 overs, featured 14 fours and two sixes.

Oscar Manishimwe continued his remarkable form, scoring his fourth consecutive half-century with 70 runs off 50 balls.

Ndikubwimana also excelled, contributing 54 runs from 55 balls. Rwanda’s skipper, Clinton Rubagumiya, praised his openers and expressed optimism about their continued improvement throughout the series.

“The top-order batsmen have been up to the task and they have done the work. It’s our hope that they will keep on improving with each match,” Rubagumiya said.

Earlier in the day, siblings Gift Kansonkho (33) and Donnex Kansonkho (17) provided Malawi with a strong start, putting up 59 runs in 9 overs.

However, Rwanda made a crucial breakthrough with the dismissal of Gift Kansonkho.

Despite contributions of 28 and 38 runs from Aftab Limdawala and Sami Sohail respectively, Malawi couldn’t set a comfortable target for Rwanda to chase. Eric Kubwimana was the standout bowler for Rwanda, taking 2 wickets for 14 runs.

Rwanda’s next match is scheduled for Wednesday against hosts Kenya, while Malawi will face off against Zambia.