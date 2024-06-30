Canada book berth in Copa America knockout for first time in history

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ORLANDO, United States, June 30 – Canada qualified for the knockout stages of the Copa America for the first time after a nervy 0-0 draw against 10-man Chile.

Chile, the two-time Copa America winners, needed to beat Canada to progress to the last eight.

But their task was made more difficult in the 28th minute when Toulouse defender Gabriel Suazo was shown a second yellow card for bringing down Richie Laryea.

Despite their numerical advantage, Canada lacked creativity in attack and instead focused on keeping a clean sheet after Argentina ended any hopes that they could finish as Group A winners.

“We could have made life so much easier on ourselves by finding a way to finish it off, but we knew Argentina scored at the beginning of the second half, so the key was to not give anything away,” said Canada’s coach Jesse Marsch.

“I tried to encourage them to stay stable and balanced. It’s not just the goalkeeper and the defenders – the entire team has been very organised tactically, and disciplined.”

Marsch added that his side were “very difficult to play against” and he’s been “incredibly impressed” with his players’ progress.

The result means Canada, who are competing in their first ever Copa America, have qualified for the knockout stages at the first time of asking.

Chile, back-to-back winners of the tournament in 2015 and 2016, failed to qualify for the last eight for the first time in 24 years.

Canada will face the winner of Group B in their quarter-final clash on Saturday at 02:00 BST.

Argentina finish group winners

Meanwhile, Argentina made it three wins from three in the group phase with a 2-0 win against Peru.

A double from Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez meant the World Cup holders finished five points ahead of Canada at the top of their group.

Martinez’s first goal came two minutes into the second half as he scored for the third game in a row.

The 26-year-old got his second three minutes from time after midfielder Leandro Paredes had missed a penalty to wrap up the win.

Lionel Messi missed the victory with a thigh injury, but is expected to be fit for Friday’s quarter-final clash against the runners-up of Group B.