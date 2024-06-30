Canada book berth in Copa America knockout for first time in history - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Canada book berth in Copa America knockout for first time in history

Published

ORLANDO, United States, June 30 – Canada qualified for the knockout stages of the Copa America for the first time after a nervy 0-0 draw against 10-man Chile.

Chile, the two-time Copa America winners, needed to beat Canada to progress to the last eight.

But their task was made more difficult in the 28th minute when Toulouse defender Gabriel Suazo was shown a second yellow card for bringing down Richie Laryea.

Despite their numerical advantage, Canada lacked creativity in attack and instead focused on keeping a clean sheet after Argentina ended any hopes that they could finish as Group A winners.

“We could have made life so much easier on ourselves by finding a way to finish it off, but we knew Argentina scored at the beginning of the second half, so the key was to not give anything away,” said Canada’s coach Jesse Marsch.

“I tried to encourage them to stay stable and balanced. It’s not just the goalkeeper and the defenders – the entire team has been very organised tactically, and disciplined.”

Marsch added that his side were “very difficult to play against” and he’s been “incredibly impressed” with his players’ progress.

The result means Canada, who are competing in their first ever Copa America, have qualified for the knockout stages at the first time of asking.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Chile, back-to-back winners of the tournament in 2015 and 2016, failed to qualify for the last eight for the first time in 24 years.

Canada will face the winner of Group B in their quarter-final clash on Saturday at 02:00 BST.

Argentina finish group winners

Meanwhile, Argentina made it three wins from three in the group phase with a 2-0 win against Peru.

A double from Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez meant the World Cup holders finished five points ahead of Canada at the top of their group.

Martinez’s first goal came two minutes into the second half as he scored for the third game in a row.

The 26-year-old got his second three minutes from time after midfielder Leandro Paredes had missed a penalty to wrap up the win.

Lionel Messi missed the victory with a thigh injury, but is expected to be fit for Friday’s quarter-final clash against the runners-up of Group B.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved