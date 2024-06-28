‘Strange World Cup leaves England futures in the air’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES, USA, Jun 28 -If you are here to avoid discussion about the future of an England management struggling at a major tournament you are in the wrong place.

For Gareth Southgate, see Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott.

England’s semi-final defeat by India in Guyana was emphatic. It brought an end to their reign as T20 World Cup champions.

In many ways it told us what we already knew – that England struggle on slow, low pitches and their bowling attack is not quite at the elite level.

But at the same time this tournament leaves unanswered questions, namely, are England any good and are Mott and Buttler the right leaders to take them back to the top of the white-ball game?

That those doubts remain is a problem for the coach and captain.

Just days ago it felt like England had turned a corner. It seemed their leadership duo had wriggled free of the ghosts of last year’s disappointing defence of the 50-over World Cup.

A run to the semi-finals would have been viewed as a decent effort in another world.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But defeat by 68 runs brings those demons back into view, especially in a tournament where three of your four wins came against Namibia, Oman and the United States.

Now, for the first time in five years, England do not hold a white-ball trophy.

England’s managing director of men’s cricket Rob Key must decide whether there has been enough from Buttler and Mott to remain for the next one – the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in February.

Buttler’s case is strengthened by the lack of alternatives.

Harry Brook is the only realistic candidate of a suitable age, who is also guaranteed a place in the XI.

Some doubt whether the job would suit the 25-year-old, but he has led Yorkshire four times in the T20 Blast and England at an Under-19 World Cup.

Captaincy has never seemed to come as naturally to Buttler as it did his predecessor and close friend Eoin Morgan.

Speak to those close to Buttler and they insist he is the right man – a calm head with a smart cricket brain who can lead by example as England’s greatest white-ball batter.

Big mistakes were made in India last year – decisions at the toss in Mumbai and against Afghanistan and bizarre switches in team selection – and Buttler’s call to give part-timer Will Jacks the second over against Australia in this tournament, a move he described as being a “gut” feeling at the time, was another.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But he also deserves credit for other moves here, such as his bowling changes in England’s one impressive win against West Indies.

He kept spirits high and his message clear when he fronted up as England’s campaign threatened to end after just two weeks.

When England arrived in Antigua that week, with just one point and a huge net run-rate disadvantage to Scotland, they could have crumbled – as they did across 11 days in defeats by Afghanistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka in India last year.

That campaign broke at the seams. This one steadied and corrected itself, albeit against poor opposition.

Buttler, who led England to the title in 2022 with Mott, probably deserves to choose if he wants to go on.

Mott’s position is less certain, simply because head coaches are easier to replace.

Key has already tipped one member of Mott’s backroom staff, former all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, as a future candidate for the main job, external.

Ex-England batter Jonathan Trott has done his standing no harm by leading Afghanistan to the semi-finals.

The task ahead of Mott is also not the one he was brought in to do.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

When he took charge, Morgan was captain and England’s white-ball team supreme. Mott was asked to repeat what he had achieved with the Australia women’s side – keep them at the top of the game in a prolonged period of dominance.

His England team is now in need of a refresh to build towards the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in 2026 and the 50-over showpiece a year later in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Chris Jordan and Moeen Ali, aged 35 and 36 respectively, are the most obvious members of this squad to be thanked and moved on. Moeen said last year he did not think he should be part of the 50-over set-up going forward.

A difficult decision is looming over 34-year-old Jonny Bairstow, who batted well at times but managed only 23 runs combined in his innings against Australia, South Africa and India.

The selection of this summer’s Test squad was pushed until after this World Cup in case it required an awkward conversation.

Should Bairstow not get picked to play West Indies on 10 July, it is not impossible the Yorkshireman has played his last international.

England have to hope leg-spinner Adil Rashid does not follow his mate Moeen into the sunset. His 10 wickets at an average of 19 and an economy below seven here show he remains one of the best in the world aged 36.

He, Buttler, who will be 36 at the next T20 World Cup, and Archer should be the core going forward, along with younger men in Brook and Phil Salt.

After that, a cupboard that once had Alex Hales, Dawid Malan and Sam Billings on the outside looks a little bare.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Had a batter got injured in this tournament, the uncapped Tom Kohler-Cadmore, 29, would have been one of the next in line.

England’s famed white-ball depth is not what it once was.

Their next limited-overs series begins in September, one day after the third Test against Sri Lanka ends. By its end, the Test players will be leaving for Pakistan.

Naturally there will be changes and last year’s list of central contracts give a clue to the bowlers who could come in.

Expect fast bowlers Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse, the latter will by then have served a three-month ban for betting offences, to feature in future squads, plus Hampshire quick John Turner.

Whether Mott stays to make those calls remains to be seen.

If you came here looking for definitive answers, I apologise.

Perhaps that is part of the problem.