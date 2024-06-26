‘Cometh the man, cometh the hour’ – Komen clinches African title in Cameroon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 26 – Brian Komen grabbed Kenya’s fourth gold medal on the final day of the Africa Athletics Senior Championships on Thursday evening in Douala, Cameroon.

The African Games champion clocked 3:33.95 to win the men’s 1500m, ahead of Djibouti’s Ayanleh Abdi Abdillahi who timed 3:36.24 to collect silver.

Another Kenyan, Boaz Kiprugut, bagged bronze after finishing third in 3:37.25.

Meanwhile, Leah Jeruto bagged the country’s fifth bronze at the continental showpiece when she finished third in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, clocking 9:36.33.

Uganda’s Chekwemoi Loice ran away with gold after cutting the tape in 9:24.47 as Ethiopian Alemnat Wale clocked 9:35.19.

There was one more silver for Kenya in the women’s 1500m where Caroline Nyaga clocked 4:06.76 to finish second.

Ethiopian Sharon Berhe won the race in 4:06.05 as Ugandan Esther Chebet finished third in 4:06.90.