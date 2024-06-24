Heightened drive for Olympics as CFAO Kenya avail vehicles to Team Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 24 – Athletes preparing for this summer’s Olympics in Paris will no longer have to worry about transport to and from training following a deal between National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK) and CFAO Mobility Kenya.

The sponsorship deal sees the automotive distributor and service provider avail two 37-seater Mercedes buses, two Toyota Hilux pick-ups, a VolksWagen Tiguan, and a Suzuki Grand Vitara, for use by athletes and technical officials for the next two months.

Commenting on the timely, helping hand, NOCK president Paul Tergat said the vehicles provided will play a crucial role in propelling the athletes to glory in Paris.

“This partnership is very key and now our athletes will be able to move around from different facilities of training and their different residential training camps. There will be no more excuse for them to say they don’t have enough vehicles especially when some are training in Kasarani and some in Nyayo as well as in Ulinzi Complex,” Tergat said.

The president thanked CFAO Mobility for coming on board to support the team and for recognising the potential of the athletes in bringing glory to the country. CFAO Mobility Kenya managing director Arvinder Reel and NOCK president Paul Tergat flag off the vehicles to be used by Team Kenya for Olympics preparations. PHOTO/CFAO MOBILITY KENYA

“Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart…for coming in at this critical juncture to see to it that we support these sportsmen and women who are going to represent 50 million plus Kenya in Paris. It is a privilege for all of us,” the five-time world cross country champion said.

Speaking at the same time, CFAO Mobility Kenya managing director Arvinder Reel said the support is motivated by their admiration of sports talent in the country.

“We are incredibly proud to support the Team Kenya as they prepare to compete at the Olympics. These games are the pinnacle of athletic achievement and embody the values of hard work, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence. These are the same principles that drive CFAO Mobility Kenya in our pursuit to create the next generation of athletic stars,” Reel said.

CFAO Mobility Kenya have been actively involved in Kenyan sports, supporting the World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally, the Magical Kenya Open in addition to onboarding Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala as its brand ambassador.