Firat explains why he called Cheche, Senaji late into Stars camp

LILONGWE, Malawi, Jun 10 – Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat has explained that the decision to call up Clyde Senaji and David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng into the team’s camp in Malawi ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s World Cup qualifier against Ivory Coast was down to the need of having experienced players for the big game.

Senaji, who plays in Malawi with Nyasa Big Bullets was called up on Sunday while Ochieng only linked up with the team last evening for their final training session.

The two defenders were called in after England-based Zak Vyner left camp after failing to get documentation in time while Collins Sichenje picked an injury.

Vyner and Germany-based Tobias Knost were yet to get their Kenyan passports by pre-match before the Burundi game.

While Vyner’s situation looked a bit more complicated, Knost remained in camp as he is hopeful he might be cleared before the Ivory Coast game on Tuesday.

“I follow these players and find out their progress every time. We are playing against African champions and you cannot bring here a young boy without experience. You cannot bring someone without experience here. Cheche knows exactly what we are playing, what I have on my mind. The other options were all injured, and Cheche for me was the only option,” the tactician stated.

In his provisional list of players, Firat had called in Cheche’s teammate at Police FC, Brian Okoth had been called up, with Cheche overlooked.

Firat with a change of heart

Defender Clyde Senaji during Harambee Stars’ last training session at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

However, the tactician now seems to have had a change of heart, to recall the experienced centreback in the face of a mammoth task against the Ivorians.

Firat is missing Joseph ‘Crouch’ Okumu as well as left back Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma who are both injured. The two were named in the travelling squad to Malawi, but were not present during the final training session on Monday afternoon.

Against Burundi last Friday, the coach preferred Daniel Anyembe, usually preferred as a right back, in central defense, partnering Johnstone Omurwa at the heart of defense.

The arrival of Senaji and Cheche into the team’s camp here in Lilongwe will give the tactician more options, and with a potent attack line of the Ivorians that includes the pace of former Arsenal man Nicholas Pepe and Simon Adingra on either wing, Anyembe might slot back to the right.

Also called up into the team is Police FC winger David Okoth, who might come in to spruce up the team’s attack.