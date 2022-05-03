Connect with us

Thomas Mueller has extended his Bayern Munich contract by a year until 2024

Football

Veteran Mueller extends Bayern contract

Published

BERLIN, Germany, May 3 – Thomas Mueller has extended his contract with Bayern Munich until 2024, it was announced on Tuesday, with the Germany international set to spend his entire professional career at the Bundesliga champions, who he joined as a 10-year-old.

“The journey we have taken together since I joined the youth team in 2000 has been a fantastic success story so far,” said Mueller, 32, who won a record 11th league title with the Bavarians this season.

“So let’s continue it together,” added the 2014 World Cup winner, who has made 112 appearances for Germany since his international debut in 2010.

Mueller as well as top-scorer Robert Lewandowski, Bayern captain Manuel Neuer and winger Serge Gnabry, were due to be out of contract in 2023.

He is the first of the quartet to extend their deals amid speculation Lewandowski could leave at the end of the season with Barcelona reportedly a possible destination.

Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn describes Mueller as “an identification figure who carries the emblem of our club in his heart.

“He’s someone who takes leadership, plus he’s an important character with his manner in the dressing room,” Kahn added.

Since turning pro with Bayern in 2008, Mueller has made 624 appearances, scoring 226 goals and creating 242 more.

He was also part of Bayern squads which won the Champions League title in both 2013 and 2020.

