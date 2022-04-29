Cristiano Ronaldo smashes in to earn a point amid more anti-Glazers protests at Old Trafford

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Apr 29 – A wonderful strike from Cristiano Ronaldo salvaged a 1-1 draw for Manchester United against a dominant Chelsea at Old Trafford – but the result means United can only now equal their worst-ever points total in the Premier League era.

That decline was plain to see during a first half which featured protests against the Glazers’ ownership and a United team badly exposed on their own patch by visitors who should have made more of the chances afforded to them.

Kai Havertz wasted three good first-half openings but flicked on a cross from the excellent Reece James for Marcos Alonso to volley in a deserved opener on the hour mark.

Two minutes later, though, Ronaldo responded. A wonderful lofted pass from Nemanja Matic played in the forward, who produced a fine touch and hit to smash in his first goal against Chelsea. He’s now scored eight of United’s last nine Premier League goals – a strong rebuke to his critics.

The goal ignited the home fans and suddenly there was fight from the players in red – but the visitors continued to pile forwards and only the woodwork denied James what would have been a fine winner late on.

Chelsea’s club-record winning streak away from home ends at eight but they only need seven points from their remaining five games to seal a top-four spot.

Those Champions League places are a long way off for United, though, who trail Arsenal by five points having played two games more – and United will now be unable to surpass the meagre 64 points they achieved in 2013/14.

There had been a strangely subdued atmosphere prior to kick-off and when the game got underway there were still swathes of empty seats in the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand, with United supporters once again protesting against the Glazers’ ownership.

