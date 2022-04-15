Tannahill Shield Underway as Muthaiga Wins seniors’ prize

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – Muthaiga Golf Club has won this year’s Senior’s Tannahill Shield Prize with a 242 points score, setting up a bruising battle for the main prize.

They were followed by hosts Royal Nairobi Golf Club (255 points) and Railway Golf Club (260 points) who took up the 2nd runners up spot.

This is the first time the Easter Tournament has hosted a senior team category competition.

The tournament brings close to 90 players drawn from golf clubs across the country to compete for the Tannahill Shield, Kenya’s biggest inter-club competition.

Headlining this year’s main tournament is Magical Kenya Open teen sensation Njoroge Kibugu from the Muthaiga Golf Club, who will lead the former champions across the weekend in search of Kenya’s oldest shield prize.

Speaking on behalf of the hosts Royal Nairobi Golf, Club Captain Stanley Kirui says he expects tough competition from all clubs who are looking well prepared both physically and mentally.

“The stakes are higher this year and we expect a competitive tournament. Last year, Muthaiga claimed the prize but this time around, there are no clear favourites. We expect the scores to be very tight,” he adds.

Tournament sponsors Chipper Cash and Jamii Telkom teed off alongside the Senior teams as a curtain-raiser to the main event.

Chipper Cash, Country Director Leon Kiptum said that they look forward to a longer-term commitment to Tannahill which is contributing to the development of local golf talent in the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We have made sizeable contributions in Sports such as football, and now we are investing in golf. We see great opportunities in Tannahill.,” says Leon.