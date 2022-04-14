Swimming, Basketball Federations Bank on NOC-K Youth Camp to nurture talent    

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Elite Youth Camp entered its final week on Thursday at Kenyatta University Ruiru campus.

Basketball is one of the disciplines that were there for the first and second editions of the Youth Elite camp which in 2019 had a successful transition into the Senior team.

Basketball has Madina Okot, who has been called for scholarships, sponsorship by various institutions and is set up as a probable member of the 3 X 3 women’s basketball team set to represent the country in Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Coach Sylvester Dindi expressed his optimism that this year’s camp will produce even more success stories with the current team that has now been together for the last one week.

“The camp started slowly but the tempo has gone up and if this continues, I believe we will have put the foundation and I know we are on the right track. One of our success stories is Medina Okot who has really transitioned well and recently won the ladies league with KPA. We hope she will make it to the 3 X 3 ladies’ team that will be heading to Birmingham,” Dindi said.

The 3 X 3 team currently in camp are John Boro, Safraz Issa Jeremy, Daisy Awino, Jeremy Bhoke and Marylyn Khamala.

The team will be focusing on using the skills from this camp as an avenue to compete at the Dakar 2026 youth Olympics.

Speaking after their morning training session John Kariuki who is the captain of the basketball team shared his experience of the camp and plans in preparation for the Cairo Youth Games.

“My team has adjusted well to the camp because we have grown individually and as a team as well. We plan to put alot of effort, invest a lot of time in training so that when that time comes, we are ready to represent Kenya well,” said Kariuki.

The camp has played host to top junior swimmers like Victoria Okumu who went on a medal spree at this year’s CANA Zone III championships that were held in Uganda in December 2021.

Other swimmers are Michael Kalombo, Sera Mawira, Ishaq Bashir, Kagure Maina and Jesse Okumu.

The team has been in high gear in their training in preparation for the upcoming national championships which are set to be staged at the Kasarani National Stadium May 5.

The national championships will be a culmination of the 2021-2022 season following the different galas in various counties.

Consequently, the team is also preparing for the Hamilton championships to be staged in Dubai later on in June and eventually the African Youth Games set to be staged in Egypt in August

“This camp is important for our swimmers because they need to train for the upcoming competitions. We will have our national championships coming up next month and this is also preparation for the upcoming season”

Teams in camp have also been engaged in cross-training among different disciplines. Victoria Okumu who is captain of the swimming team explained some of the things they have learned from training with other teams.

“We have been doing training with other sports sometimes and I think this is important to use learned training because different games have different techniques and we can use them to help us in our sport,” said Victoria Okumu who is the captain of the team.