Eliud Kipchoge leaves CS Balala gasping for breath in early morning run

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Eliud Kipchoge runs an average pace of between 2:50/km and 3:00/km in his record setting races and for a recreational runner, that’s close to suicidal. Well, once in a while, the world record holder decides to kill off the pace and enjoy himself, and that happens when he has to take some VIPs through recreational runs.

On Thursday morning, the Olympic champion had one such task, running with Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala , top officials from the ministry and high ranking supremos from Magical Kenya at the Karura Forest.

Not really a long run, but Kipchoge’s easy jog with his usual infectious smile, left CS Balala gasping for breath, but thoroughly happy to be paced by a world beater.

“It was nice, really enjoyed. It was great,” Balala said, giving Kipchoge a hearty high five under the fresh breath and cold early morning wind at Karura. Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala and Eliud Kipchoge are joined by other dignitaries in an early morning run at Karura Forest. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Balala and Kipchoge were at Karura to renew a partnership between the world record holder and Magical Kenya that will see the latter sign a six-month deal as an ambassador to market Kenya as a tourist destination.

“Eliud is not just a local talent. He is a local, but with a global audience. That’s the power that Eliud has,” said CS Balala.

The Ministry of Tourism through Magical Kenya hope to leverage on Kipchoge’s global appeal to draw more tourists to the country. As part f the six month deal, Kipchoge will also travel to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, not to compete, but as a Kenyan ambassador.

“There are two things that you can never change in your life; your parents and where you were born. I was born in Kenya, I love Kenya and I want more people to come visit my country,” said Kipchoge, in his usual philosophical self. tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala presents a commemorative gift to Eliud Kipchoge. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

As part of the deal, Kipchoge will visit various tourism attractions in the country which he will in turn market to the rest of the world.

The renewed partnership will mostly centre around conservation sites, going in line with Kipchoge’s Foundation which focuses most on the green economy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We want to take Eliud to destinations that are not main areas like beaches and the Maasai Mara but we want to take him to areas where it is unique in terms of conservation and sustainability of the environment,” CS Balala said.