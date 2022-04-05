Connect with us

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Photo/TEAMTALKMEDIA

Football

Tottenham’s north London derby clash with Arsenal rescheduled for May 12

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 5 – Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Arsenal, which was controversially postponed in January, has been rescheduled for the evening of Thursday, May 12.

The new date slots in just 10 days before the end of the season and raises the prospect of a head-to-head battle for the last remaining Champions League qualification slot.

The match was originally postponed on January 16 following a late request from Arsenal that left their north London rivals “extremely surprised” by the decision.

The Gunners cited a combination of Covid-19, injuries and absences due to the African Nations Cup for their request, prompting Spurs to demand more “clarity and consistency” in the decision-making process.

Four more games have been rescheduled for the penultimate midweek of the season, with Aston Villa’s clash with Liverpool, delayed last month due to the Reds’ FA Cup commitments, now slated for Tuesday, May 10.

Leeds’ meeting with Chelsea, Leicester’s clash with Norwich and a potentially-pivotal relegation clash between Watford and Everton have all been rearranged for Wednesday, May 11.

In this article:
