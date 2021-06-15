Internet sensation Ugali man lands Sh5mn, car endorsement from Odibets

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – Internet sensation Charles Odongo, popularly known has Ugali man has landed himself a Sh5mn debit in his bank account and a car from betting firm Odibets after he was unveiled as their brand ambassador on Tuesday.

Odongo has been an internet sensation recently after a viral video of his ugali eating antics caused laughter all over social media.

The Rongai-based gym instructor received a brand new seven-seater Voxy van and a cash boost to support his sporting career and fitness business.

In addition, Odibets will award him with a fully kitted gym bringing the total value of the partnership to over Sh5mn, interestingly, including a package for his cat puss puss.

Speaking during the event, Odongo was over the moon, thanking Odibets for the support he had received.

“I will support my fellow youth from Rongai just the same way Odibets has supported me,” he said during the unveiling.

The partnership is part of Odi Mtaani, a grassroot talent development initiative by OdiBets.

“OdiBets believes that more funding is needed towards development of talent at the for sports grassroot level. OdiBets will continue to support unique talents such as Charles Odongo, who is committed to his fitness career in a passionate way. We believe there are thousands of hidden and promising talents in the country which can be nurtured. Kenyans can be assured of our commitment on initiatives that provide access and opportunities for all,” said Dedan Mungai, Odibets General Manager.

To date, OdiBets has invested over Sh500mn in the country that has gone a long way in boosting sports development in the country through their kitting programme, county sports sponsorships and grassroots soccer competitions.

Kenya’s national soccer team, Harambee Stars, and Kenya’s 100m sprinter, Ferdinand Omanyala have also been supported by OdiBets.

“We are at a stage where we believe that Odi Mtaani initiative can be more meaningful to Kenyans by expanding the programme to capture other talents beyond mainstream sporting activities such as soccer, athletics and more. We hope that our partnership with Odongo – “The Ugali Man” will inspire more Kenyans to showcase their unique talents and be bold enough to just try. The digital space, for example, is giving talents a platform to flourish. We believe these spaces are ideal for talent development,” added Mr. Mungai.

OdiBets will continue to leverage talent in the grassroots via OdiMtaani as a platform for local and community-driven sports development and recreation.