Mathare United have fired coach Salim Ali.

Football

Struggling Mathare fire Salim Ali, appoint Frank Ouna

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – BetKing Premier League side Mathare United have fired head coach Salim Ali after a spate of poor results that have seen the side remain pegged bottom of the standings after 15 rounds of matches.

The Slum Boys played to a barren draw with fellow strugglers Vihiga United on Sunday and the lack of three points in that game might have sealed Salim’s fate at the club.

They have since appointed Frank Ouna with immediate effecttill the end of the season. Ouna, previously with Wazito FC and Gor Mahia has a free hand to pick his assistant.

“We have made the decision to part ways with Coach Salim because of the results the club has had. Salim has been with us for a long time as a player, an assistant coach and a head coach but at times, results don’t just go your way. This is such an instance,” Mathare Chief Executive Officer Jectone Obure told Capital Sport.

He added; “We had to make a change to try in someone else and see whether the results will change. We need to get off the bottom of the table because Mathare is a big team and we cannot be down there in the table. I am confident we will improve.”

Ouna took charge of Tuesday morning’s training session. He will be on the touchline for the first time on Wednesday when the Slum Boys take on KCB on Wednesday at Ruaraka.

“We know Frank and what he has done previously. His CV speaks for itself and we are optimistic that he can guide us to safety,” Obure added.

Mathare occupy the last automatic relegation spot in the league with a six-point gap between them and safety.

In this article:
