GSU overpower KDF in Nyeri’s Volleyball tournament

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Mar 7 – General Service Unit (GSU) on Sunday proved they are the team to beat in men volleyball after gunning down Kenya Defence Forces three sets to one in a one-day tournament played at Mbiriri Primary School Grounds in Nyeri.

GSU started the game on high note quickly beating Kenya Defence Forces 25-23 in the first set followed by 25-18 victory in the second set and crowned it with 26-24 triumph in the presence of a huge crowd.

The two teams clashed during the Kieni Eeast Volleyball tournament that was sponsored by a pool company “Base Yetu” and brought together sixteen men teams and eight women teams from Mt Kenya region.

In the men junior category, Mt Kenya beat Afraha three sets to one (25-23,25-19,28-26).

On their way to winning, Mt Kenya had beaten Chaka 3-0 while Afraha had beaten hosts Mbiriri 3-0. In women category Thika queens beat young spikers 3-0.

In the semifinals queens had beaten flush queens 3-1 while Young spikers won 3-1 over Kirinyaga assembly.

Speaking during the award ceremony Base Yetu Chief Executive Officer Nick Mararo that they will not leave any stone unturned to bring back the game glory in the region.

He said that so far, the region teams are performing well at national league promising that the state of the game is improving.

In this article:
