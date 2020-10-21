Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Odibets revamps virtual betting platform

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Kenya’s leading betting firm Odibets has revamped its virtual betting platform Odileague, which now boasts several games from various leagues including the Kenya Premier League.

Virtual betting is where customers can place bets on computer-generated games which function just like real matches with real teams and players.

The football matches are ‘real’ but much shorter, so you don’t have to wait for a whole 90 minutes for the match to end like a normal football match.

Matches in Odileague usually take about 35 seconds each, but the winning value remains the same as those of actual matches and their odds. Another feature on the new Odileague that is set to excite punters is instant resulting in matches.

On the all-new Odileague one can win up to one million shillings depending on the bets they place.

Early last month, Odibets launched an all new user-friendly app that included a welcome package that came in form of a bonus. The Odibets betting app has features like streaming live games, sharing bet slips and light and dark mode options.

The app also pushes instant notifications on games that punters have placed their bets on.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved