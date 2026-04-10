‘Audacity of hope:’ Can Kakamega Homeboyz beat Gor, AFC to league title?

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 10, 2026 – Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Patrick Odhiambo has not given up hope of winning this season’s Kenya Premier League (KPL) title, despite slagging behind leaders Gor Mahia.

With seven matches to the end of the season, Odhiambo believes everything is possible in the title race.

The gaffer warns that his team will be waiting in the wings to exploit any slip ups by Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

“We have finished in second place before so finishing second again wouldn’t be a surprise. The surprise would be to finish first and that’s what we are aiming for. Unless we slip up, our main focus is to take the league title,” Odhiambo said.

Abana Beingo currently sit third on the log with 46 points, 11 adrift of leaders Gor Mahia who have played a game less than Homeboyz’s 27.

They are also a massive nine points behind second-placed Ingwe — an arithmetic that further complicates Homeboyz’s chances of a maiden league crown.

The Western Kenya giants have tasted silverware before, in 2023 when they won the Football Kenya Federatioon (FKF) Cup with a 1-0 victory over Tusker — under Odhiambo.

Their first foray into continental football was not much to write home about, after they lost 4-1 on aggregate to Libyan side Al Hilal Benghazi in the first preliminary round of the Caf Confederations Cup.

However, the aftertaste of a debut continental campaign has stirred a hunger for more among the playing unit, some of who were part of that successful run in the domestic cup competition.

It would take a monumental miracle for either Gor Mahia or AFC Leopards to derail their own title run for Homeboyz to eventually be crowned champions.

Regardless, what matters for Odhiambo and Co is to win all their remaining matches and pray that their fellow title challengers lose ground.

Their next encounter — an FKF Cup tie against Ulinzi Stars this weekend — offers them a chance to continue their hunt for silverware with victory over the soldiers.

It would ensure that in case their league title dreams falter away, they can always console themselves with a second domestic cup win.