JetX Kenya: Newest Crash Game in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 15, 2026 – JetX by SmartSoft is carving its own niche.

With turbo rounds that resolve in roughly 5 seconds and a streamlined single-bet interface, JetX appeals to players who want maximum speed.

JetX is part of a growing crash game category-see our full crash games guide for Kenya for every title available with M-Pesa deposits.

JetX was developed by SmartSoft Gaming, the same studio behind popular titles like Balloon and Cappadocia.

While Aviator pioneered the crash game format, JetX introduced key innovations that appeal to a different type of player: turbo mode for ultra-fast rounds, a star collection mechanic for bonus multipliers, and a simpler single-bet interface.

The game launched in 2020 and has since seen 400% growth across African markets, making it the second-most-played crash game on the continent behind Spribe’s Aviator.

In Kenya, JetX is finding its audience among players who prefer speed over the dual-bet complexity of Aviator.

JetX Mechanics: Turbo Mode, Stars, and Cashout

JetX works on a simple premise: a rocket launches and a multiplier rises until it explodes.

Your job is to cash out before the explosion.

Unlike Aviator’s plane that flies away, JetX’s rocket can explode at any moment — adding a visual intensity that many players find more engaging.

In standard mode, JetX rounds last approximately 8-10 seconds.

Turbo mode compresses this to roughly 5 seconds — nearly half the time of a standard Aviator round.

When I tested turbo mode over 30 rounds, I averaged one round every 5.2 seconds, completing 11-12 rounds per minute compared to Aviator’s typical 6-7.

The Star Collection Feature

During flight, stars may appear alongside the rocket. Each star collected adds a bonus to your final cashout.

Waiting for stars means risking a later cashout.

Unlike Aviator where auto-cashout is available in all modes, JetX turbo mode requires manual cashout.

This means you need to stay alert — minimizing the app or looking away can cost you.

When I tested this by deliberately delaying my cashout reaction time by 0.5 seconds in turbo mode, I missed 4 out of 10 cashouts that would have otherwise succeeded.

What the 1% RTP Difference Means

JetX’s RTP of 96% means Kenyan players retain approximately KES 960 per KES 1,000 wagered over the long run — 1% less than Aviator’s 97%, which translates to KES 10 more retained per KES 1,000 on Aviator.

Over 100 rounds at KES 100 each (KES 10,000 total), you’d expect to keep about KES 100 more on Aviator than JetX on average.

Before depositing real KES, you can try JetX in demo mode with virtual credits.

The demo uses the exact same game mechanics and multiplier distribution as real-money play — it’s the actual game with play money.

Demo mode is particularly valuable for JetX because turbo rounds require quick reflexes.

I recommend playing at least 20 demo rounds to get comfortable with the timing before switching to real money.

Responsible Gaming and GRA Licensing

The Gaming Regulatory Authority (GRA) oversees all betting and gaming operations in Kenya.

Bangbet holds valid GRA licence BK-0001279 (betting) and PG-0001281 (gaming), meaning all games including JetX meet regulatory standards for fairness and player protection.

18+ only. JetX and all casino games on Bangbet Kenya are restricted to adults. GRA licensing requires identity verification.