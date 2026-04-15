Fifa Global Series final: Odemba makes two changes ahead of Australian showdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 15, 2026 – Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba has made two changes to her starting XI for Wednesday’s Fifa Global Series final against Australia at Nyayo Stadium.

Norah Ann and Airin Madalina have been drafted into the team sheet, taking the place of Ruth Ingosi and Eglay Mukhwana.

Ingosi was stretchered off in Saturday’s 2-0 win over India in the semi-finals of the global competition.

Wednesday’s match-up is the toughest yet for Odemba’s charges considering the calibre of their opponents, who have regularly played at the World Cup.

The Matildas finished fourth at the last edition of the competition on home soil in 2023 — their best ever return at the World Cup.

On the other hand, Starlets have been in the continental wilderness since 2016 when they debuted at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Cameroon.

They will be making their second appearance at the showpiece in Morocco, later this year and today’s encounter is the baptism by fire that they need before Wafcon.

Odemba’s charges will, nonetheless, be buoyed by Saturday’s victory over India.

A positive result against Australia will go a long way in uplifting the psyche within the squad and the motivation to go for the jugular.