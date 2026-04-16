British Doubles Legend Murray Retires From Tennis

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 16 – Jamie Murray, who became the first British doubles player to rise to world number one, has announced his retirement from tennis.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion, who had not played since last August’s US Open, said he was “excited to enter the real world”.

“My tennis journey comes to an end after 36 years,” Murray, 40, posted on Instagram.

“I feel very fortunate and privileged for all the amazing experiences this great sport has given me.

“Thanks Mum, Dad, Andy, Ale, Alan, Louis and Thomas for all your incredible support, efforts and sacrifices throughout my career that allowed me to achieve everything I could in the game.

“For everybody else that’s helped and supported me – I appreciate all of you!”

A left-hander, Murray won two of his 34 doubles titles with his younger brother Andy, and they teamed up to devastating effect as GB won the Davis Cup in 2015 for the first time in 79 years.

They played brilliantly together in the quarter-final with France at the Queen’s Club, then a five-set, four-hour semi-final match with Australia, before seeing off the Belgian pair as Britain won the title in Ghent.

“I played for 20 years at the top level and feel privileged for what I was able to do and experience on the court – I don’t have any regrets,” Murray told BBC Sport.

“I had a lot of amazing opportunities and now it’s on to something new.”

When not on court together, the brothers often considered watching each other in big finals to be far too stressful – though Andy did appear in Jamie’s coaching box at the 2016 Australian Open to take photos of his brother’s first Grand Slam men’s doubles title.

It was 01:00 and Andy was due to play Novak Djokovic in the singles final in Melbourne just 18 hours later.

“Shouldn’t you be in bed?” Jamie enquired, as he accepted the trophy with the Brazilian Bruno Soares.

Murray and Soares added the US Open title in the summer and finished the year as the world’s number one pair – just as Andy did in singles.

Murray also won five mixed doubles titles, including two at Wimbledon – with Jelena Jankovic in 2007 and Martina Hingis 10 years later.

Murray made his name in doubles

Murray will be remembered for his razor-sharp volleying skills and the preposterous angles he conjured at the net. His returns were often unorthodox and he was fond of a lobbed service return to unsettle opponents.

Alongside his triumphs, Murray has been a staunch defender of doubles players and frequently demanded they be shown more respect.

“Doubles has its place in the game – it’s not the golden ticket that singles is, but it’s undervalued by the tour,” Murray told BBC Sport.

“As these events go longer and longer they need content, and doubles supports that.”

Murray said he was proud to have represented his hometown of Dunblane and the country of Scotland at the highest level.

“There is no history of tennis and no environment of tennis [in Scotland],” Murray told BBC Sport.

“I’d imagine the odds were against us from the start but we were able to make some good things happen.”

His mother Judy thought Jamie had the better hand-eye co-ordination of her sons when young. Jamie and Andy briefly became rivals as tennis players – and also while wrestling.

Judy once recalled: “Andy’s favourite [wrestler] was The Rock and Jamie’s was Stone Cold Steve Austin, and they used to create these bouts that they saw on the television. They used to wrestle each other on the duvet and thump each other with pillows, and create these belts and make up their own rules and scoring systems.”

Jamie is 15 months older than Andy, and as his early dominance on the tennis court started to fade Andy says he quite literally bore the brunt.

“We were coming back from Solihull in the minibus and I’d beaten Jamie in the final, I think, of the under-12s, so basically I was winding him up about that and my hand was on the hand rest,” he said in 2015.

“We were sitting next to each other and he just basically punched me on the hand – I lost my fingernail and I’ve still got the scars to show for it.”

Despite some defeats against Andy, Jamie was still very much on track for a professional singles career until a negative experience at an LTA training school in Cambridge in his very early teens.

He struggled with living away from home and the elite training environment, and even though he has never sought to blame the LTA, his forehand suffered and he has said he was never quite the same player again.

‘Living in Andy’s shadow didn’t bother me’

Jamie and Andy Murray played together at Wimbledon in 2024

Murray leaves the sport with more Grand Slam and tour doubles titles than any other British player in the Open Era.

He achieved so much while the attention was often on someone else in the family.

The brothers have had their odd public disagreement. Jamie criticised Andy’s late withdrawal from a 2008 Davis Cup tie in Argentina, while Andy shared his frustration when Jamie slept through his alarm and ended up with nasty heatstroke at the sweltering Australian Open of 2014.

But Jamie has never shown any jealousy towards his younger sibling, and their mutual affection has often been in evidence.

“To have two brothers that got to number one in the world respectively in their disciplines at the same time is wild – it was very unique,” Murray said.

“I’ve lived in his shadow for the whole career, which didn’t bother me – I had a good career and he was having a great career.

“He was competing with the other members of the ‘Big Four’ and he brought so much interest to the sport with what he was trying to do. I was there doing my stuff as well, just not with the same amount of eyeballs on it.”

They ultimately chased success in two different disciplines of the sport, and both rose to the very top.

The tennis rivalry they shared is long since gone, but another one is no doubt developing as both spend much of their newly found time on the golf course.

‘One of the UK’s best doubles players’

Murray played in 1,019 ATP Tour-level matches across a highly successful career, winning 589 times.

His brother Andy, speaking in a video message posted by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) on X, said he will “go down as one of the best doubles players the UK’s ever had”.

“Jamie, I’m not sure what I loved more when we were kids, being on court with you or winding you up. But I know the way we pushed each other helped us both go as far as we did,” Andy added.

“Our first Olympics in Beijing, to winning the Davis Cup. All those ties back in Scotland, I’ll always owe you for that final match on Centre Court.

“It meant everything to share that with you and now it’s your turn to call it a day. I know you’re ready. I just hope you know how proud we all are of you.

“Enjoy retirement. From your number one fan, Andy.”

Britain’s Davis Cup captain Leon Smith said: “Jamie’s been an unbelievable player representing Great Britain on the world stage over his career.

“He’s positively impacted the game of doubles in this country and globally – with his achievements and commitment to the game – an