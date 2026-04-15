Uncertainty Looms: FKF NEC Representative Demands Clarity on Women’s League Rewards and Missing Cup - Capital Sports
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Ulinzi Starlets Siliya Rasoha in action against Kibera Soccer Women's Amina Nyakoa. PHOTO/FKF WOMEN'S PREMIER LEAGUE

Women Premier League

Uncertainty Looms: FKF NEC Representative Demands Clarity on Women’s League Rewards and Missing Cup

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NAIROBI, Kenya, April 15, 2026 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Executive Committee (NEC) Women Representative, Violet Kerubo Momanyi, has issued a formal appeal for transparency regarding the future of women’s football competitions in the country.

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In a letter addressed to FKF CEO Dennis Gicheru, Momanyi raised serious concerns over the lack of communication regarding reward structures and the status of the 2026 FKF Women’s Cup, which is reportedly set to be scrapped for the first time in half a decade.

With the 2025/2026 season entering its final stretch, Momanyi pointed out that clubs remain in the dark regarding prizes.

Currently, there has been no official communication on trophies, medals, or a formal awards ceremony for the winners.

To address this, Momanyi has proposed a formal submission to the NEC, recommending a million-shilling bounty for the top-flight champions.

Her proposed reward structure includes:

  • Women Premier League (WPL) Champions: KSh 1,000,000
  • Women National Super League (WNSL) Zonal Winners: KSh 500,000 each
  • Women Division One Zonal Winners: KSh 250,000 each (across four zones)

Perhaps the most shocking revelation in the letter is the uncertainty surrounding the 2026 FKF Women’s Cup.

Momanyi noted that details on the tournament’s format, draw, and start dates have been non-existent.

If the competition fails to take place, it will mark the first time in five years that the FKF Women’s Cup has been omitted from the calendar.

The news comes as a blow to the domestic game, particularly for Kibera Soccer Women, who are the reigning champions after their historic 2025 triumph, and Ulinzi Starlets, who hold the record with three titles.

Momanyi emphasized that the competition is vital for player development and urged the federation to outline the challenges causing the delays.

“We need timely decisions within a tight football calendar,” she stated, noting that the silence from the federation leaves clubs unable to plan for the remainder of the season.

As the Harambee Starlets and Junior Starlets continue to shine on the international stage, the domestic focus now shifts to whether the federation will provide the necessary financial and logistical backbone to keep the local game thriving.

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