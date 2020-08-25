Connect with us

Antonio Conte joined Inter Milan in May 2019. © POOL/AFP Lars Baron

Football

Conte to remain Inter Milan coach next season

Published

MILAN, Italy, Aug 25 – Antonio Conte will remain as Inter Milan coach next season after a three hour crisis meeting with club president Steven Zhang and management, the Italian team said.

“The club and Antonio Conte had a constructive meeting today focused on continuity and strategy, in which the two parties laid the foundations to continue working together on the club’s project,” Inter Milan said in a statement.

Conte, 51, had hinted that he might quit the Italian team after just one season after Inter lost the Europa League final to Sevilla last week.

“Now we’ll return to Milan, we’ll take a couple of days off. We will try to plan the future of Inter with or without me,” said Conte after the team missed out on claiming a first trophy since 2011.

“I didn’t like some situations.”

Nevertheless his first season in the San Siro was a success as Inter finished second in Serie A just one point behind Juventus who claimed a ninth consecutive Scudetto.

Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was reported to be ready to succeed Conte, who he had also replaced in Turin in 2014.

But a divorce would have proved costly for Inter with Conte’s contract running until 2022 and worth a reported 12 million euros ($14 million) a season.

