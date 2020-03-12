Tony Onyango to be laid to rest next Friday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KCB’s Tony Onyango shoves aside Kabras Sugar’s Paul Abuto during the Kenya Cup final at the Kakamega Showground on May 18, 2019. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – Fallen former Kenya Simbas and KCB RFC utility back Tony Onyango will be laid to rest at his rural home in Nyarago Village, Awendo District in Migori County March 20.

Onyango passed away last week after collapsing at his home in Ngong Town due to a reported cardiac arrest having arrived from a gym session at his Ruaraka-based club.

Friends And relatives have been meeting daily at his parents’ house in South B as well as his house in Ngong to advance funeral arrangements.

Meanwhile, the rugby Fraternity will congregate at the KCB Sports Club on Thursday evening for a fundraiser to offset the burial expenses. A major fundraiser will be held at the Holy Family Basilica on Monday.

On Tuesday, a requiem mass will be held at the All Saints Cathedral before the cortege leaves the Umash Funeral Parlour on Thursday for the 28-year old’s final journey.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Rugby Union has announced that the Kenya Cup, Championship and Eric Shirley Shield semi-finals will be pushed forward by a week to allow the fraternity attend the lanky utility back’s funeral.

The semis which had been scheduled for March 21 will now be played a week later on the 28th.

These changes also affect the remaining fixtures in the Enterprise and Mwamba Cups which have also been pushed back a week with the final taking place on 25 April.

