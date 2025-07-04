Mayer confirms he is running for FIA presidency

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 4 – American Tim Mayer has announced he is standing for the presidency of the FIA – motorsport’s governing body.

The 59-year-old will run against incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who sacked him as a Formula 1 steward last November.

Mayer said his decision to stand in December’s election was “not personal” but he felt the FIA could “do better for the member clubs, for the motorsport community”.

Mayer has long experience in motorsport, having worked for 15 years as a race steward in F1 and in senior leadership positions in championships in the US, including Indycar, the International Motor Sports Association and the American Le Mans sports car series.

“I can bring value to our stakeholders, whether they are small clubs in under-served regions, or whether it’s the Formula 1 track,” he said. “I’m equally comfortable in both places.

“And as much as I come from motorsport, I’ve spent the last six months educating myself on the mobility side and what that opportunity is.

“To me, actually, that’s the larger opportunity – the opportunity to have a global impact for sustainability, for accessibility, and for safety all around the world.”

Ben Sulayem was elected president in December 2021.

He sacked Mayer last year after representing the Circuit of the Americas in a “right of review” hearing into a fine levied on the track following a crowd invasion at the end of last year’s US Grand Prix.

Mayer told BBC Sport the Emirati had felt that an element in the right of review hearing “was a personal attack on him”.

Asked whether he was confident he would be able to muster sufficient support to make the election a contest, Mayer added: “The goal is to go to the clubs and demonstrate to them that there is a viable alternative.”