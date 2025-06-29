Ex-international Ambani floors Mutoka to become new Leopards chair

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29 – Boniface Ambani is the new AFC Leopards chairman following club elections held at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

The former Ingwe striker garnered 1,101 votes against his closest competitor, Enos Mutoka, who earned 682 votes.

Ambani won in all of the four polling stations to clinch the top job, taking over from Dan Shikanda who has held the position in 2019.

Ambani was part of the Ingwe side that last won the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League in 1998.

He has also previously been in charge of the club’s youth side.

Ambani has also played for Tusker for who he topped the scoring charts in 2006, scoring 21 goals.

More to follow…