Kenya picks maiden U19 World Lacrosse win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – In their first ever appearance at a World Lacrosse Championship, the Kenya women’s Under-19 team picked up their maiden victory over the weekend, thrashing Jamaica 17-1 in a one-sided game played at the Justin Chiu Stadium.

The Kenyan girls dominated the game from start to finish and despite suffering two other losses, they showed their worth with a performance that attracted praise from all and sundry.

“It’s nice because we are getting the chance to represent our country. Because it’s our first time, people may think we are here just to have a good time, but we knew that we had a serious job to do, to represent our country,” said Kenya’s Michelle Wesonga after the game.

The Kenyan team started their campaign with a 15-10 loss at the hands of Korea on Saturday before bouncing back to thrash Jamaica. The team narrowly lost 7-6 to Germany on Sunday and are scheduled to face China in their last group match on Monday afternoon.

The girls sit third in Pool C behind Germany and China with two points off their single win over the Jamaicans. The Kenyan team is the first African team to compete at an international level for women’s U19.