Wanyama to treat Stars to dinner in Cairo

CAIRO, Egypt, Jun 28 – Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama will treat the team to dinner in cairo this evening as a way of thanking his teammates for their performance against Tanzania on Thursday night, winning 3-2 in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations tie.

Wanyama put up a solid performance in midfield to aid Stars to victory with striker Michael Olunga putting up a man of the match performance with two goals.

Head coach Sebastien Migne disclosed that Wanyama who turns out for English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur will now give the team a well deserved break from their routine in the team hotel with some new cuisine on the menu.

“My captain has invited the whole team to a good restaurant in Cairo. It is also important for the team to enjoy the place with something different,” Migne said.

“To be together in one place in a camp for three weeks sometimes it is difficult for men and it can get lonely. But we will take pleasure during a few moments all together with the invitation of my captain, and then be ready for Senegal,” Migne stated.

Wanyama was impressed with the fighting spirit shown by the players in the match, twice coming from behind to clinch victory with Olunga’s late goal.

“Today has been tough but we showed our fighting spirit. When we play as a team, as a unit we can harm anyone. We take every game as a final and heading to Senegal we will fight for everything, give our best and like today hopefully we can get something from it,” Wanyama said after the game.

Stars face Senegal at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo on Monday afternoon and with just a point, they will be on their way to the round of 16.