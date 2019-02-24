Emphatic Gor score late to go top of Group D

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Two late goals from Francis Kahata and Jacques Tuyisenge saw record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia hit Algeria’s NA Hussein Dey 2-0 at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Sunday evening to go top of Group D in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The result saw Gor move top with six points while Hussein remained second with four pending the later game between Zamalek and Petro Atletico in Alexandria.

The game looked well to end in a barren draw after Hussein did their end of time wasting tactics throughout the match, but Kahata’s bullet of a shot on his weaker right foot and Jacques Tuyisenge’s third goal of the group phase saw Gor come out victorious in a dramatic tie.

The final five minutes of the game sure made up for all the drama that Hussein’s time slowing tactics had deprived of the game.

Chems Edine Harrag was sent off for bad mouthing the referee just after his side conceded, and there was a near maul in the technical area after K’Ogalo scored the second.

The Hussein bench poured into the Gor side just after they complained of objects thrown at them almost ending in a near fist fight between officials of both sides.

Of the 45 minutes played in the opening half, Hussein players must have spent half of them on the floor trying to kill the momentum of the game whenever Gor were building up play and growing into the game.

They had to make two changes, Ahmed Gasmi and Hocine El Orfi coming off within the first half and replaced by Abderouf Chouiter and Hocine Laribi respectivel.

While Gasmi picked up a head injury after a clash on the air with Samuel Onyango, El Orfi went down in the late stages of the half clutching his calf.

Gor had the chances in the opening half and fairly should have gone back to the dressing room at least a goal up.

In the second minute of the game, Onyango had the game’s first chance when he took the ball well by his chest but his shot on the volley was inches wide.

The visitors came close in the 10th minute when Faouzi Yaya chipped the ball behind the Gor defense but Ouallid Allati’s effort at lobbing the ball over keeper Boniface Oluoch was futile the ball going wide.

Two minutes on the turn, Gor had a brilliant chance to break the deadlock when Nicholas Kipkurui stole the ball off a Hussein defender before squaring to Jacques Tuyisenge whose shot on the weaker left foot was saved by the keeper.

Gor continued to pile pressure on the visitors, forcing them to play on the back foot, but they couldn’t get the final quality ball to break the deadlock.

In the 35th minute, a clean one-two change of passes between Onyango and Tuyisenge saw Onyango break into the box, but the winger was bundled off the ball as he prepared to pull the trigger.

At the stroke of fulltime, Hussein had their first effort at goal when Elyes Yaiche broke into the box, but his shot after being pushed out wide was an easy catch for Oluoch in Gor’s goal.

A few minutes into the second half, Gor were almost caught out for throwing bodies upfield when Harrag sent Yaya through on goal from the left, but the latter’s shot at Oluoch’s near post hit the side netting.

Gor kept the pressure but Hussein defended in numbers and cleared any ball that landed in their zone.

But, they cracked in the final five minutes of the game, Gor taking it home at the death. Kahata broke the deadlock in the 85th minute when he slammed the ball home after picking up a cross from Shafik Batambuze.

Even before the decibel levels in the stadium could lower from Gor’s goal, Tuyisenge sent the Kasarani Stadium into frenzy with what surely was the final nail on Hussein’s coffin, racing to a through ball before lifting it over the keeper.

Despite the small stoppage that endured from the almost ugly trouble at the end, Gor held on for the vital points.