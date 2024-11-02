Matthews howler hands Murang’a draw vs Gor as Sofapaka continue resurgence with win over Homeboyz

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 2 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Gor Mahia played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Murang’a SEAL at the Kenyatta Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Shariff Musa’s delightful solo drive into the box put K’Ogalo in the driving seat in the 16th minute to fire past Morgan Ambuka in Murang’a goal.

The record league champions had the chance to double their lead midway through the first half, Samuel Kapen failing to control a pass from the left wing, despite having only the keeper to beat.

From a freekick, Gor doubled their lead via a header from Musa Masika who rose highest to head the ball into the right top corner.

It could have been three, just at the stroke of halftime, but for Ambuka expertly saving Chris Ochieng’s header from a cross by Paul Ochuoga.

Joe Waithira pulled one back for Murang’a in the 51st minute after Gor keeper Gad Matthews parried the ball into his path, which he was only too happy to fire beyond the netminder.

Matthews was the culprit, once again, in the 91st minute, when he failed to deal effectively with a cross from Elly Saenyi, parrying the ball into his own net.

It is the third consecutive game K’Ogalo have failed to win, having drawn 0-0 with Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and lost 2-1 to Nairobi City Stars in their previous two.

Baron stars for Sofapaka

At the Dandora Stadium, national under 20 team player Baron Ochieng scored one and assisted another as Sofapaka beat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0.

The right fullback gave Batoto Ba Mungu in the fourth minute before setting up John Otieno for the second in the 72nd minute to cement the three points for the 2009 FKF PL champions.

In a lunchtime fixture at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos, Alex Kipruto and Vincent Ngume scored for Talanta and Kariobangi Sharks respectively in a 1-1 draw.

Kipruto gave Talanta the lead in the 21st minute before the slumboys equalised in the 57th minute.