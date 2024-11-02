Kiprop, Chepngeno crowned senior men, women champs at Iten Cross Country - Capital Sports
Robert Kiprop (205) in action in the senior men's 10km. PHOTO/ATHLETICS KENYA

Athletics

Kiprop, Chepngeno crowned senior men, women champs at Iten Cross Country

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 2 – Robert Kiprop won the senior men’s 10km at the third leg of the Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series in Iten on Saturday.

Kiprop clocked 30:38.7 to take the crown, ahead of Asbel Kiprono — winner of the first leg of the series in Machakos — who timed 30:47.7.

In third place was North Rift’s Vincent Kiptoo who ran 31:20.4.

Speaking in the aftermath of his win, Kiprop expressed his excitement at winning the leg for the second straight here.

“The race was good although I was a bit tense at first. I really wanted to defend my title because I won in this race last year. Also, I come from here and my friends kept encouraging me to compete so I did not want to let them down. I have been preparing for this competition and that’s why I chose not to run in Machakos and Kapsokwony (second leg),” the Breda Half Marathon champion said.

The race was Kiprop’s first since the beginning of last month when he clocked 1:02:02 to win the men’s 21km at Breda in the Netherlands.

Chepngeno victorious

The senior women’s 10km race was a cutthroat battle, Africa Cross Country champion Cintia Chepngeno stopping the timer at 34:27.4 to take top honour.

Cardiff Half Marathon champion Miriam Chebet clocked 34:28.5 to take second, ahead of world half marathon bronze medalist Catherine Reline who ran 34:29.7 to clinch third place.

Chepngeno admitted she was not expecting to win considering the calibre of competition in the startlist.

“To be honest, I did not expect to come first today because the competition was tough. The race to the finish line was a sprint and I gave it all my best to cross first. I am looking forward to other competitions to come but I will have to improve on my speedwork first,” Chepngeno said.

Her last race was in August at the Beach to Beacon Road Race in Cape Town where she timed 32:20 to win the women’s 10km.

