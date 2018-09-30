K’Ogalo finally lay hands on title number 17

Shares

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 30 – Though not entirely in the way they had envisaged it, Gor Mahia laid their hands on a record 17th Kenyan Premier League title on Sunday in their coronation ceremony at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Gor threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Mathare United, a result that left even head coach Dylan kerr red-faced.

“I am happy we are lifting the title but I am not happy that we have to do it this way. I wanted us to win today and make it a happy occasion but it’s entirely not. But I am happy for the players they have worked hard for this and I am happy for the supporters. This is their trophy,” Kerr told Capital Sport.

He added; “We threw away the lead and we seemed in a comfort zone. We didn’t fight enough and we threw away balls very easily.”

Skipper Harun Shakava who received the trophy from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga acknowledged his teammates for putting in the hard yards of hard work.

“We are disappointed not to win on this special day but anyway, it is a happy day for us to finally get our hands on this title. We should go back to the drawing board and ensure we correct the mistakes we had in the last part of the season and prepare well for next season,” the skipper added.

But despite the disappointment of a fourth consecutive match without winning, the fans savored the moment with the players.

After the short trophy presentation, Gor drove out on their team bus with head coach Dylan Kerr on top with the trophy as they snaked their way through the streets of Kisumu celebrating their conquest.