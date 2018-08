Shares

NEW YORK, United States, Aug 28 – Former champion Angelique Kerber eased into the US Open second round on Tuesday with a 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 win over Margarita Gasparyan of Russia.

Fourth seed Kerber, the reigning Wimbledon champion and the 2016 winner in New York, will face Sweden’s Johanna Larsson for a place in the last 32.