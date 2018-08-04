Ndiwa leads Aprot to Kenyan 1-2 finish in Asaba

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Commonwealth Games silver medallist Stacy Ndiwa powered through to win gold in the women’s 10,000m at the Africa Athletics Championships, leading compatriot Alice Aprot to a 1-2 Kenyan finish.

Ndiwa, who run behind Aprot in most part of the race, made the move at the bell, out-kicking the defending champion to cross the line in 31:30.98.

The win added the fifth medal for Kenya after bagging the women’s 5000m, women’s 1500m and the men’s 3000m steeplechase.

-Developing story-