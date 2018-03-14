Some United players were hiding, says Lukaku

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Mar 14 – Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku claims some of his teammates seemed to be hiding during the 2-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Sevilla on Tuesday.

The Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League 2-1 on aggregate at the last-16 stage after a brace from Wissam Ben Yedder put the visitors two goals clear in the second leg, before a consolation goal from Lukaku.

United’s Belgian star was disappointed with the unexpected defeat at Old Trafford and made it clear he wasn’t impressed by the lack of conviction some of his teammates showed.

“Something was wrong with some players, some players were hiding,” Lukaku told BT Sport.

“I think we started the game well, but then we let them get a bit of control in the game. We had a few half-chances but we didn’t score.

“Then they scored the first goal and from that moment on we tried to chase the game. Then they scored the second one which was a big blow. At the end we kept pushing, but it was not enough.

“We should have done much better today because with the quality that we have in the team, I think we should have gone through. But we didn’t deserve it because we weren’t good enough.

“We should have scored earlier, I think maybe in the first half with the half-chances that we created. The last pass today was not good enough – we always get in the right position but the last pass to each other was not good enough and I think that’s what killed us today.”