Stars promised Sh180,000 for CECAFA win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16- Football Kenya Federation has promised each member of the 37-man Harambee Stars technical bench Sh180,000 if they win Sunday’s CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup final against Zanzibar in Machakos.

FKF boss Nick Mwendwa says they will divide the Sh6.5mn cash collected for the team between every member of the contingent as a way of boosting their motivation for the final.

According to Mwendwa, half of the Sh3mn cash prize from winning the tournament will go to the team and the rest will come from Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi and his Machakos counterpart Alfred Mutua who have given Sh1mn each and Sh3mn from federation partners SportPesa.

“We have already paid them all the allowances up until the game against Burundi on Thursday. We gave the team Sh500,000 for winning their semi-final and for the group stages, each player earned Sh50,000. It is now up to them to do their bit on the pitch,” said the federation chief.

Kenya is looking for its seventh CECAFA title with their last conquest coming all the way back in 2013 when the tournament was hosted in Kenya.

Zanzibar are in only their second ever final, their first and last being in 1995 when they won it against hosts Uganda.