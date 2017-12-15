Woman to receive windfall courtesy of Lotto, DT Dobie

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 – Christmas gift came early for Josephine Sagwa after receiving five brand new cars courtesy of leading lottery firm LOTTO and DT Dobie.

Lotto Kenya and DT Dobie handed Sagwa, the winner of the Give Me Five Power Drive Draw, her prize at the DT Dobie Showroom along Lusaka Road in Industrial Area, Nairobi.

Sagwa received the handsome windfall after the Lotto Give Me Five Power Drive Draw was held on Wednesday night.

The ultimate winner did not only cart away the five cars, but also pocketed a cool Sh1mn and warranty for each one of the sleek machines.

For starters, what Sagwa won are five brand new Kenyan made Volkwagen

(VW) Vivos from DT Dobie and the cash award, one of a kind in the promotion.

What’s more, she also received a fuel card worth Sh50, 000 for each of the cars during the ceremony that will be presided by senior officials from DT Dobie and Lotto.

Among those who attended the occasion to fete the winner were Lotto Communications Director Dennis Muigai and DT Dobie Managing Dirctor Ian Middleton.

Volkswagen Vivo is a five-door hatchback and is an attractive alternative to buying a used car and brings new car ownership within reach for many more Kenyans.